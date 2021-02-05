Advertisement

IRS mistakenly tells thousands they are ineligible for stimulus checks

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service said it accidentally told thousands of taxpayers they weren’t receiving a stimulus check.

The agency sent letters to more than 109,000 people stating that either part or all of their money would go to cover 2007 taxes.

The IRS now says that letter was a mistake.

Instead, the letter was supposed to let people know that the IRS hadn’t processed their 2019 tax returns, so it couldn’t issue their first $1,200 relief payment.

Those in this situation can still receive their funds, but they will have to claim the recovery rebate credit on their 2020 tax return and wait for a refund, according to the IRS.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather - Brisk and cold Friday and well into next week.
Presents in the open full mailbox
‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
A helicopter flies out to reach people stranded on an ice floe on Sturgeon Bay. Feb. 4, 2021
66 fishermen rescued from ice floes off Door County

Latest News

Isolation from staying inside because of cold weather adds to more mental health issues
This weekend’s bitter cold will keep more people indoors, adding to the isolation many are already feeling
Arctic Blast
First Alert Weather Day Sunday morning through noon Tuesday
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden back in Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter agrees to extradition
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies