Go Red for Women, raising awareness about cardiovascular disease

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Heart disease is the number one killer of women, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. The American Heart Association is hoping to bring awareness to this issue with its ‘Go Red for Women Movement’ kicking off Friday with ‘Wear Red Day.’

“On the first Friday of February we celebrate ‘Wear Red Day,’ explained Liz Jirschele, communications director at the American Red Cross. “This is so important; the price of cardiovascular disease is high and 1 in 3 women will pay with their life, unfortunately.”

That high rate can seem daunting, but Jirschele says with awareness and education, the number can be significantly reduced, making events like ‘Wear Red Day’ even more important.

“The good news is that nearly 80% of cardiac events can be prevented through changes to diet and lifestyle,” Jirschele said. “Getting your blood pressure under control, knowing your family history, staying active and eating healthy are really some easy steps that you can take to fight the battle against heart disease.”

According to information provided by the American Heart Association, the education is working.

Before the ‘Go Red For Women’ campaign, only about 30% of women knew that heart disease was their greatest health threat. Now, that number is close to 56%.

Jirschele and company are hopeful that number will continue to grow.

“Besides wearing red, we would love for you to take pictures and post them to social media to help spread that awareness,” Jirschele said. “There are tons of facts and resources on our website; share those with your family and friends and just getting your health under control and spreading awareness.”

For more information, you’re encouraged to visit the American Red Cross’ website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.