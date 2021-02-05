Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Bitterly cold days ahead

Blowing & drifting snow will be an issue today. Dangerously low wind chills likely the next several days.
Highs will struggle to get above zero.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Now that North Central Wisconsin has had its biggest snowfall of the winter season to date, it’s time to open the freezer door from the north. Clouds will be common today with brisk west winds, gusting up to 35 to 40 mph at times. This will cause some blowing and drifting snow, leading to slick roads. Temperatures this afternoon in the middle single digits.

Mostly cloudy, brisk & cold.
Some clouds and cold tonight with lows in the single digits below zero. More clouds than breaks of sunshine and cold on Saturday with afternoon readings peaking near zero. Frigid Sunday morning with lows in the teens to near -20°. Some sunshine for the day itself, but still rather cold with highs in the mid single digits below zero. Wind chills on Sunday will start in the -30° to -40°, rising to wind chills in the -15° to -25° range in the afternoon.

Bundle up on Sunday!
Dangerously cold conditions expected.
An extended stretch of bitterly cold conditions will continue across the region for the week ahead. There will be intervals of sunshine along with some clouds but temperatures will be challenged to rise much past zero for highs, with many days staying below zero. Be sure to bundle up and aim to stay warm.

