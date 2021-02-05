Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Spencer

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPENCER, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a house fire in Spencer is under investigation. The fire was reported at 7 a.m. on the 100-block of Spruce Street Friday morning.

Fire Chief Jason Foth said the fire originated in the garage and spread to the house. He said snow and wind did hamper their efforts. Crews were able to leave the scene at noon.

The cause is not suspicious. The family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Spencer received mutual aid from Loyal, Marshfield, Central Fire, Stratford and Hewitt.

