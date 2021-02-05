Advertisement

Blank: UW-Madison faces $320 million pandemic loss by June

UW-Madison
UW-Madison(none)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank says her school will face $320 million in pandemic-related loses by the time the fiscal year ends in June.

Blank made the remarks during a UW System regents meeting Thursday.

She said athletics, housing and student unions will have lost $150 million and the school will have lost $30 million in tuition.

Unexpected pandemic-related spending will have totaled $50 million. She noted that the university has been trying to fill the losses with reserves, federal aid, furloughs, frozen salaries and pay cuts for the school’s senior leadership.

But Blank characterized the shortfall as a short-term issue that will resolve itself if the pandemic subsides by next fall and operations resume a more normal footing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather Day continues snow ending then blasts of cold air
Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Bond set at $500K for brothers charged in business theft case

Latest News

An arrest warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Dezman Ellis, who is accused of shooting and...
Suspected Fox River Mall shooter arrested
Jimmy John's delivery driver delivers more food during snowstorm
Restaurant delivers more food during snowstorm
Group in Stevens Point helping kids by providing warm clothes
Group in Stevens Point helping kids by providing warm clothes
Snowfall Amounts
First Alert Weather Day continues snow ending then blasts of cold air