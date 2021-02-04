Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans to repeal state mask mandate

Masks
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote Thursday on a resolution that would immediately repeal the statewide mask mandate issued by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers immediately.

The Assembly originally planned to vote on a version that would have required the Senate to concur later this month. But the Assembly is now instead voting on a version that will end the mandate immediately.

The Senate voted last week to repeal the measure, as Republicans who control the Legislature continue to defy doctors, nurses, hospitals, schools, chambers of commerce and scores of others who have begged them to keep the mandate in place.

Republicans say the issue isn’t about masks, but whether Evers can legally issue multiple emergency health orders during the pandemic. The Legislature argues he can’t and must get their approval every 60 days. Evers contends the changing nature of the pandemic allowed him to issue multiple orders and mask mandates.

Even if current emergency health order is repealed, Evers could issue a new one and another mask mandate.

The Supreme Court could end the legislative back and forth with a ruling that says Evers must get lawmakers’ approval every 60 days. The court could also say he doesn’t need approval, which would then force the Legislature to repeal every order Evers issues if Republicans disagree with it.

