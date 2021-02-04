Travel not advised Thursday for portions of central Wisconsin
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation winter road condition map showed travel was not advised for many parts of Wisconsin Thursday morning
Interstate 39 south of Rothschild and Highway 10 from Stevens Point to Fremont were so icy travel was discouraged. Highway 13 from Abbotsford to Marshfield was also icy.
Other roads in the Wausau area are wet, and slushy. Roads that have not yet been treated remain ice-covered.
CLICK HERE to view the latest road condition.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.