Transforming into a Neillsville program great

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - On senior night, it’s easy for Neillsville’s Bella Opelt to be proud of how she’s finishing.

“It makes me feel accomplished,” Opelt said.

From a coach’s perspective, she’s a dream come true.

“She is a role model for what we want every player to be,” longtime Neillsville head coach John Gaier said.

But when you start at the beginning of the story with Opelt as a freshman thrust into a starting role, it’s been a journey.

“She wasn’t dancing as a freshman. She was always too nervous to dance during timeouts,” Gaier said.

“I was definitely a lot more nervous. I was nervous before every single game,” Opelt said with a smile.

Even if freshman Opelt didn’t think so, she was a star in the making.

“You don’t fall on top of the mountain, you climb it,” Gaier said, “Bella has been a climber.”

The development turned Opelt into the program leader in almost every category but points, yet her mindset?

“If my sister could beat that, I’d be one very proud sister,” Opelt said.

As she stood at the center of the Warriors home court, being recognized for her 1,000th point scored just weeks ago, she wasn’t thinking about her own accomplishments. It was about her sister, Paris Opelt, who’s also a freshman starting for the Warriors.

“I don’t think of myself. I hate thinking of myself. I honestly don’t like talking about myself,” she said. “I’d rather be an us team.”

“When you see kids as successful as she is but everyone’s celebrating with her, I think that’s a real statement about who she is as a person,” Gaier explained.

Leaving a legacy of true greatness.

