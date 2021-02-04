This Valentine’s Day, help reduce social isolation and loneliness among older adults

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 14 million older adults live by themselves. For many, especially those who have lost a spouse and other loved ones during the pandemic, Valentine’s Day can be a particularly difficult time.

To create a sense of connection and caring to older adults, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is collaborating with Girl Scouts of the USA and young people across the country for Cupid Crew 2021, a volunteer-driven effort to create cards and safely send some love to tens of thousands of older adults who are socially isolated.

In 2020, Cupid Crew delivered nearly 30,000 roses to socially isolated older adults nationwide. Due to the pandemic, volunteers this year will safely deliver tens of thousands of Valentine’s Day cards to older adults who have been isolated from loved ones due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Wish of a Lifetime by AARP’s spokesperson, Tom Wagenlander, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how people can help Cupid Crew spread some joy this Valentine’s Day, how Cupid Crew can combat isolation for older people living alone, and how Girl Scout troops across the U.S. are joining in to help spread joy.

Visit www.wishofalifetime.org/cupid to create a card and join the movement.

