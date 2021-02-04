Advertisement

The private sector’s role in bringing science to life in the battle against COVID-19

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Defeating the global pandemic is truly an all-of-nation effort. All across the country, America’s innovation community has mobilized like never before to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, our nation’s brightest scientific minds, most innovative companies, and leading universities are moving to quickly deliver the COVID-19 treatments, vaccines, diagnostics and cures we need.

The scope is as impressive as the speed. To date, scientists are conducting over a thousand clinical trials in the United States for potential COVID-19 solutions, in all 50 states, from big cities to small towns.

On Thursday, Kelly Anderson, the senior director of Health and Drug Policy at the U.S. Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the type of COVID-related research that is happening in our community. She said there are 40 clinical trials currently happening in Wisconsin alone.

For more information, visit https://www.uschamber.com/

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow will be heavy at times this afternoon, tapering to snow showers this evening. The flakes...
First Alert Weather Day Today into Tonight
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Masks
Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Bond set at $500K for brothers charged in business theft case

Latest News

Gov. Issues reissues statewide mask mandate after GOP-lead legislature repeals it
Gov. Issues reissues statewide mask mandate after GOP-lead legislature repeals it
Boys & Girls Club of Portage Co. helps students on e-learning days
Boys & Girls Club of Portage Co. helps students on e-learning days
26421060 - health care nurse holding elderly lady's hand with caring attitude.
This Valentine’s Day, help reduce social isolation and loneliness among older adults
Role of the private sector in development, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine
Role of the private sector in development, delivery of COVID-19 vaccine