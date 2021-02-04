The private sector’s role in bringing science to life in the battle against COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Defeating the global pandemic is truly an all-of-nation effort. All across the country, America’s innovation community has mobilized like never before to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Right now, our nation’s brightest scientific minds, most innovative companies, and leading universities are moving to quickly deliver the COVID-19 treatments, vaccines, diagnostics and cures we need.

The scope is as impressive as the speed. To date, scientists are conducting over a thousand clinical trials in the United States for potential COVID-19 solutions, in all 50 states, from big cities to small towns.

On Thursday, Kelly Anderson, the senior director of Health and Drug Policy at the U.S. Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about the type of COVID-related research that is happening in our community. She said there are 40 clinical trials currently happening in Wisconsin alone.

