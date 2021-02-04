Suspect in 2019 bar shooting to reach plea deal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 32-year-old man accused of shooting another man at a Weston bar in May 2019 is scheduled to reach a plea deal in his case and will avoid a jury trial.

Sergio Retana is charged with six counts, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Retana’s case had stalled as his competency had been at issue.

Retana was arrested at the scene after allegedly firing his weapon several times and striking a victim inside the Kelly Club on the 4800 block of Ross Ave. in Weston.

According to court documents Retana was seen on surveillance footage pushing two men who were at the bar when another man tried to intervene and calm the situation. During the altercation, another man came from around the corner of the bar and shoved Retana. Retana was then seen reaching toward his waistband, pulling out a gun and firing it multiple times. Investigators said the man who shoved Retana was hit by at least one bullet and fell to the ground with severe injuries.

Almost immediately after the shots were fired several men grabbed Retana and brought him to the ground. The men struck Retana multiple times while they wrestled the gun away from him and kicked it underneath a nearby pool table.

“The patrons in the bar did a remarkable job,” explained Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz following in the incident. “There were a group of patrons that attended to the victim and then there was also a group that helped subdue the suspect until officers arrived,” said Schulz.

Witnesses said at least five shots were fired. A window was shattered, bullets got lodged into the wall and floor and a vehicle in the parking lot was struck with a bullet.

Retana remains in custody on a $500,000 bond.

The plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 15.

