Six Northcentral Wisconsin athletes sign to play sports at the collegiate level

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Drayton Lehman, Brye Hardel, Kaden Oleson, Blaine Brenner, Jake Schneider and Bo Chwala all signed the dotted line to play sports at the collegiate level.

Mosinee’s Lehman signed to play wide receiver for the Beavers.

“Honestly on the visit, it just kind of felt like home,” said Lehman. “I like the culture there. They like to pass the ball a lot and I’m a wide receiver, so I like to catch some balls and hope to win some games.”

Iola-Scandinavia’s Hardel put pen to paper to play fullback for the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs. Even though Marshall, Minnesota, is six hours away from Iola, his parents are still planning to make the trek.

“My parents like to be at my games and their plan is to be at every one,” said Hardel “They’re planning on taking a road trip every weekend during the season and staying in Marshall.”

Amherst’s Oleson will be heading to the University of Sioux Falls to play football. He isn’t sure if he will redshirt yet, but the school is a perfect fit.

“They provided the best feel, home feel,” said Oleson. “They were also really respectful toward me and my family, which is huge to me.”

Stanley-Boyd also saw Blaine Brenner sign to wrestle at the University of Minnesota and Jake Schneider and Bo Chwala will play football together at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

