WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Zones 4 and 6 in the Portage County snowmobile trail system will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening.

Clubs are evaluating trails in other zones, however, only zones 4 and 6 are ready to open. Zones 4 and 6 are in the southern portion of Portage County.

CLICK HERE to view a trail map.

