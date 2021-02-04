Portions of Langlade County’s snowmobile trails to open Saturday

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Zones A and B of Langlade County’s snowmobile systems will open Saturday at 8 a.m. A snowmobile map can be found by clicking here.

All lake trails in Langlade County remain close until they are clearly marked by the local snowmobile club. Trails are in early season conditions. Some areas are rough or icy. Riders are asked to use caution.

The county also says logging operations are ongoing on both public and private lands and riders need to be aware.

