Advertisement

Name of man in Hayward death investigation released

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(KKTV)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWARD, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the man in the Hayward death investigation has been released.

The Department of Justice says Terry Carlson, 45 of Hayward, has been identified as the deceased man. An autopsy listed his cause of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Hayward Police responded to a report that a man had broken into a residence and held a resident hostage on Monday around 8:30 p.m.

The resident was eventually able to escape and called law enforcement. Officials tried to negotiate with the man and a long standoff occurred.

The man was no longer responding to officials so they sent in a camera robot and found the man deceased inside the residence.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday - Snow on the way
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Get ready for big changes coming up the next 24-48 hours
First Alert Weather Day Continues on Thursday due to Heavy Snow
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

UWSP's first black female graduate, Barbara Hickman, and her sorority sisters
Black History Month: UW-Stevens Point’s first black female graduate
UW-Stevens Point graduated first black woman in 1960
UW-Stevens Point graduated first black woman in 1960
Pharmacies wait for COVID-19 vaccine as demand outpaces supply
Pharmacies wait for COVID-19 vaccine as demand outpaces supply
Many communities issue snow emergencies ahead of snow storm
Many communities issue snow emergencies ahead of snow storm
Smaller vaccination sites across Wisconsin are having trouble getting doses of the COVID-19...
Smaller, more rural COVID-19 vaccine providers struggle to get doses from state