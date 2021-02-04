Advertisement

More than 129K fully vaccinated against COVID as state reports deaths nearing 6,000

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 129,766 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That number is preliminary as vaccinators have 24-hours to report vaccinations to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. Both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines require two doses-- 28 days and 21 days apart, respectively.

To date, 659,025 doses have been administered.

Thursday the state reported 41 more deaths. The overall death toll in Wisconsin is nearing 6,000. More than 95% of all known cases are considered recovered, with 3.1% or 16,684 active cases.

