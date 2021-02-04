Advertisement

‘Last birthday before heaven’, birthday cards sought for Clintonville girl with cancer

Presents in the open full mailbox
Presents in the open full mailbox(stockcreations | stockcreations)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano County Sheriff is asking people to brighten the upcoming 11th birthday for a Clintonville girl with a terminal cancer diagnosis.

On his Facebook page, Sheriff Adam Bieber writes:

This is Aubree. Strongest girl I know! Some of you may know this courageous little fighter and if you are lucky enough to have met her, she very likely left a permanent and life-changing mark on your heart just like she has mine. Aubree has Terminal Neuroblastoma. On Feb 15th, she will be celebrating her 11th birthday and she is excited to be here with the people she loves most for “one last birthday before she goes to heaven” as Aubs will tell you. For this big day, I’m asking a little help from my Facebook friends. If you have a few spare minutes send her a birthday card. Let’s fill her mailbox so full and remind her that even though you may be a stranger to her, she is so very loved and everyone is thinking of her. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me put a smile on her pretty little face.

Cards can be sent to:

Aubree Harrison

N3876 County Road D

Clintonville, WI 54929

Posted by Sheriff Bieber on Thursday, February 4, 2021

