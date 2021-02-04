Advertisement

Langlade County snowmobile trails set to open Saturday

(KOTA)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Zones A and B of the Langlade County funded snowmobile trail system will open Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

The 2020-2021 Langlade County Snowmobile map can be found by clicking here. All lake trails in Langlade County will remain closed until they are clearly marked by the local snowmobile club.

Expect early season trail conditions throughout the trail system with rough and icy conditions present in some areas. Numerous logging operations are ongoing throughout Langlade County, on both public and private lands.  Please reduce speeds and use caution on these shared trails and roads. Stretches of trail may be rough in some areas, and riders are advised to stay on the marked trail. These trails will open to ATVs after February 16.  ATVs are not allowed on snowmobile trials when the temperature is above 28 degrees.

