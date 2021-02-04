Coast Guard deploys helicopters, airboats to Door County ice rescue

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard is working with local and state agencies to rescue people stranded on three separate ice floes that became detached from shore in Door County.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office says there is a large separation of ice extending from Little Harbor and southwest to Snake Island.

“Multiple agencies are currently involved in removing several parties due to the gap in the ice,” says the Sheriff’s Office.

The Coast Guard has responded with Ice Rescue Teams from Station Sturgeon Bay and Cutter Mobile Bay. Two helicopters from Air Station Traverse City responded to the mouth of Sturgeon Bay.

Action 2 News has a crew at the scene. A first responder told reporter Joshua Peguero that the ice is cracking at an alarming rate.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to use caution on the ice as weather conditions will change with the snow and wind.

The Ephraim Firefighters Association Chief Justin MacDonald had strong words for people out on the ice today. “No fish is worth getting injured, you also are placing every emergency responder in danger for your actions,” MacDonald wrote on Facebook.

