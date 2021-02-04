Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Stevens Point plays critical role in age of e-learning

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Before the pandemic, kids would have been celebrating a snow day at home. But virtual learning has changed that.

Online classes have changed the way places the Boys and Girls Club operates. They now play a critical role in helping parents when in-person class is canceled. But it’s not just homework help. Students can get a meal and play games safely through COVID-19 precautions.

Boys and Girls Club of Stevens Point Berard Center director Lindsey Mott said since Point has e-learning days on Wednesdays, they were ready Thursday.

“Once our staff figured out our e-learning curve, now I have staff walk in like ‘We got this, no worries.’ So it’s what they do every day now and they’re excited to work with the kids today,” Mott explained.

Due to COVID guidelines, they were only filled to one-third capacity.

Mott said parents have been very thankful to have a place to send their children on short notice.

