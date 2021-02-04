Black History Month: UW-Stevens Point’s first black female graduate

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Barbara Hickman was UW-Stevens Point’s second black graduate and the first black female to graduate from the university.

Hickman graduated from the university in 1960. As one of the first and few black people there, she never felt like she did not belong.

“I would say that we felt well received on campus,” Hickman said. “In fact, I would have to say that this was the first time any of our majority students have ever seen an African American in person. So there were some people really thought at first when we went that we will foreign students.”

Hickman grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin. She says Beloit was more segregated than Stevens Point in the late 1950s, which made her experience at UWSP more enjoyable than times back home.

“I think was more prejudice here in Beloit at that time,” she said. “When I left Beloit, we couldn’t even go into a restaurant and sit down to eat. In fact, in Stevens Point, my parents had taken me to a restaurant where we sat down and ate, and I couldn’t even do in my own hometown.”

She said she never experienced discrimination from UWSP faculty, staff, or students, but as an education major, she had challenges securing a teaching position after graduating.

“Recruiters would come on campus and say they did not know what staffing they would need for the next school year,” she explained, “and yet, as I was coming out of one interview room, there would be white students that were coming out of another room that had teaching contracts in hand.”

Her teachers, however, encouraged her any still.

“My supervisor went to Madison to some of those districts and said, ‘they really shouldn’t be ashamed of themselves, with being the capital of the state, and not having any black teachers,’” Hickman said. “And they really were not interested in getting any.”

Despite the discrimination she faced from recruiters, Hickman was able to secure a teaching job after graduating from UWSP in 1960.

“In Beloit, I got offered a contract,” she said. “So, I returned back to my hometown and started my career as a third-grade teacher.”

Hickman spent 27 years teaching in the School District of Beloit.

She also became the first black principal for the school district, spending a total of 50 years teaching and administrating.

Hickman says she honored to be a part of Black History Month at NewsChannel 7 since Black history was not taught in schools as she grew up.

“All the black history I know was after I graduated from grade school because they just didn’t teach in school,” she explained. “And so knowing all of the history, background, and contributions that have been made make it very special for me.”

If you have an untold or forgotten story regarding Black history in Central Wisconsin, email sydney.hawkins@wsaw.com to share your story.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.