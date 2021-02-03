Advertisement

Wausau School District will be virtual Thursday due to incoming snowstorm

Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
Wausau School District. 6-8-20.
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District announced Wednesday that classes for all public schools will be virtual Thursday due to inclement weather.

In the notification, the district noted that all extra-curricular and evening activities will be canceled.

The Merrill and D.C. Everest School districts also decided to go virtual Thursday due to the storm.

