Wausau School District will be virtual Thursday due to incoming snowstorm

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District announced Wednesday that classes for all public schools will be virtual Thursday due to inclement weather.

In the notification, the district noted that all extra-curricular and evening activities will be canceled.

The Merrill and D.C. Everest School districts also decided to go virtual Thursday due to the storm.

