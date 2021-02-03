Advertisement

The Weeknd to perform at Fiserv Forum Jan. 26, 2022

(NBC15)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - – Multi-platinum singer The Weeknd will perform in Milwaukee next January during his world tour.

The concert is Jan. 26, 2022, at the Fiserv Forum. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased HERE.

The worldwide tour announcement comes just days ahead of the multi-platinum singer’s headlining Super Bowl performance, and also includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022.

