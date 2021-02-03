The importance of prioritizing your pet’s oral health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many of us consider information surrounding oral health for our children, but what about when it comes to our pets? Although a very common condition for dogs and cats of all ages, dental disease is a painful condition for pets, and if it goes undetected, harmful bacteria can be absorbed into the bloodstream and affect major organs throughout the body. In fact, studies show that a healthy dog or cat starts with a healthy mouth.

As we recognize Pet Dental Health Month this February, it’s a perfect reminder to take a closer look at our pets’ oral health. Dr. RuthAnn Lobos, lead veterinarian at Merrick Pet Care, talked to Holly Chilsen on Wednesday to share tips including:

Daily Care – The importance of brushing our pets’ teeth daily, similar to our own oral health. Dr. Lobos supplied tips and tricks to make this as easy as possible for pet parents at home.

Regular Routines – The importance of staying informed on oral health issues. Dr. Lobos shared advice surrounding regular checkups, and specific questions people can ask their veterinarians.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.