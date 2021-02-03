Smaller, more rural COVID-19 vaccine providers struggle to get doses from state

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Smaller vaccination sites across Wisconsin are having trouble getting doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as the state scrambles to meet the high demand.

Hometown Pharmacy in Plover has not received any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine despite multiple requests to the state. It’s one of many pharmacies across Wisconsin serving a smaller, more rural population that’s not received any vaccine.

“As fast as they can make them, I want to get them in people’s arms,” said owner and pharmacist Kent Udulutch.

Hometown Pharmacy, a Wisconsin and Michigan chain of 70 independent pharmacies, says its stores requested more than 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. They received just around 1,200 doses. Some pharmacies are partnered with a long-term care facility, but the Plover location will be vaccinating the larger public that’s eligible.

“It’s just frustrating because people want it and I’m really eager to get people vaccinated,” Udulutch said, explaining he plans to work late hours and even vaccinate people on Saturdays once he gets supply.

Clinical Director Abbi Linde says many Hometown locations are waiting.

“We had lots of stores get denied vaccine that are ready to give vaccine,” said Linde, who also owns and works as a pharmacist at Hometown Pharmacy in Beaver Dam.

The Wisconsin DHS says because the supply is low, they’re getting it out to larger, more urban clinics that show they can vaccinate many people.

“We did limit vaccine distribution to those who requested fewer than 50 doses, because of trying to center it in places that can get vaccine out and also because it’s very difficult for us to make that many deliveries for very small quantities of vaccine,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said on a call Tuesday.

“I do understand that strategy, and it makes sense, the less deliveries they have to do, right? But a lot of our pharmacies are in rural communities. Those are the patients that are at risk, right? And those are the patients who can’t drive far to go to a clinic,” Linde said.

Linde suspects this is why some locations haven’t yet been able to start vaccinating those eligible. Udulutch last submitted a survey request to DHS on Monday.

“At this store I’m hoping to do about a hundred shots a week, about 20 a day,” Udulutch said.

But Linde added that she believes these smaller pharmacies will play an important role in building trust in the vaccine.

“I can’t tell you how many times people come in and say, ‘Are you getting it? Should I get it?’ If their pharmacist tells them, the pharmacist that they see every month, they know, tells them, ‘I think that the evidence is there and that you should get it,’ people trust their pharmacist and are more likely to get it,” she said.

Linde says Hometown pharmacies may form a hub model to make larger, centralized orders and distribute doses to their own locations. And the Biden Administration said Tuesday it would send doses directly to pharmacies as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“Ultimately that will be another source of vaccine for several of our locations, that will hopefully be in addition to the vaccine that the state has allocated,” she said.

Linde says they haven’t received any specific plans from the federal government about those doses, or a timeline of when they may be coming to Wisconsin.

To get on a COVID-19 vaccine waitlist at Hometown Pharmacy, click here.

