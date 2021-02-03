Second draw PPP loans available to small businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Business owners who received a loan under the Paycheck Protection Program may qualify for the Second Draw PPP Loan. At least $25 billion is being set aside for eligible borrowers with a maximum of 10 employees, or for loans of $250,000 or less to eligible borrowers in low or moderate income neighborhoods. The same general loan terms are applicable as the First Draw PPP Loans with a few changes.

What is the Second Draw Paycheck Protection Program?

The Second Draw Paycheck Protection Program can be used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to COVID-19, uninsured property damage costs caused by looting or vandalism during 2020, and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations.

Here’s what small business owners need to know about this loan.

Does my business qualify for PPP Loan Forgiveness?

A borrower is generally eligible for a Second Draw PPP Loan if the borrower:

Previously received a First Draw PPP Loan and will use, or has used, the full amount only for authorized uses;

Has no more than 300 employees; and

Can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters in 2019 and 2020.

Preparing your PPP Loan forgiveness application

SBA is accepting applications January 13 - March 31, 2021 from participating lenders. They are encouraging applicants to use the Lender Match tool for this process or locate a lender near you. All Second Draw PPP Loans will have the same terms, regardless of lender or borrower.

For More Information

To learn more about the Second Draw PPP Loan, see the Top-line Overview of Second Draw PPP Loans document.

Learn more about PPP Loan Forgiveness or other Coronavirus relief programs available through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Additional information from BBB is available on BBB.org/smallbusiness and BBB.org/coronavirus.

