REPORT: Brewers sign second baseman Kolten Wong

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Brewers have signed second baseman to a two year, $18 million contract, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal report.

Kolten Wong and the #Brewers have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract, source says. @Ken_Rosenthal was first to report the teams were in serious talks. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 3, 2021

Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

The Brewers were reported to have been in serious talks Wednesday morning. The second baseman played eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, totaling 53 home runs and a career .261 batting average. He has won the NL Gold Glove award at second base two years in a row.

The contract reportedly includes a team option in year three, which would make the contract grow to three years and $26 million if exercised.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.