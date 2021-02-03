Advertisement

Predicted hazardous travel cited as factor in Curtiss vaccination clinic cancelation

(WKYT)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CURTISS, Wis. (WSAW) -The COVID-19 vaccination clinic which was scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4. in Curtiss has been canceled.

Clark County Emergency Management Director John Ross issued a press release stating the forecasted winter storm is to blame.

“After careful consideration of the current forecast for a winter storm to impact our area tomorrow, this decision was made. Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate during the day and the safety of those who were scheduled to come to the clinic along with the staff who would be working made the cancellation necessary,” the release stated.

Ross explained the safety of all involved and reducing the number of vehicles travelling in potentially hazardous conditions was balanced with the fact that people want to be vaccinated as quickly as possible. He stated it was a very difficult decision.

Additional clinics will be scheduled in the future.

