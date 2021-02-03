Portage County in need of more foster parents

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Foster families are being stretched to their limits in Portage County as the area is experiencing a greater need for families to step up and take in kids.

Right now, there are only 50 foster homes in Portage County and all of them are packed, but there are still over 100 kids in need of families.

Tanya and Joe Klepps have been foster parents for over 15 years.

“It’s not that much different than having your regular children, your own children at home,” Tanya Klepps said.

They said becoming a foster parent is rewarding and worth a try.

“You can try it, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to keep doing it, you can always say no,” Joe Klepps said.

Tanya Klepps was a foster child herself and said keeping families together is a priority of hers and hopes more foster families answer the call.

“We need to keep our children in our community or at least as close as we can so they do have a chance to reunite with their families and they don’t have to go so far to different counties to visit,” she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused even more obstacles for potential foster families.

Portage County Foster Care Coordinator Danita Docka said many families worry about bringing new faces to their homes because of potential infection.

“Children cannot wait,” Docka said. “There are some families less willing to take placement just because of maybe their own health conditions or concerns about bringing Covid into the home.”

Online learning has also made it difficult for foster parents to make proper accommodations for the kids.

If kids aren’t admitted to foster homes, they’re sent out of the county to places such as group care or residential placement and Docka said it’s the goal to keep kids local.

“They are more likely to do better in school, they have a stronger relationship with their parents and they are most likely able to return home sooner,” Docka said.

She said they’re looking for parents willing to connect with birth families and constantly communicate with the county.

For information on how to become a foster parent in Portage County, be sure to follow the link or contact Docka at (715) 345-5913.

