Portage County COVID-19 testing site to close due to weather

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Impending weather is prompting the temporary closure of the Portage County COVID-19 testing site.

The Portage County Health & Human Services says the site will close operations Thursday. Testing will resume Monday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. The site is located at 1519 Water St.

Several inches of snow are predicted to blanket the area. Travel is not advised.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.