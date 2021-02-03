Portage County COVID-19 testing site to close due to weather
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Impending weather is prompting the temporary closure of the Portage County COVID-19 testing site.
The Portage County Health & Human Services says the site will close operations Thursday. Testing will resume Monday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. The site is located at 1519 Water St.
Several inches of snow are predicted to blanket the area. Travel is not advised.
