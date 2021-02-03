Pop-Up-Produce Gardens to teach the importance of growing your own food

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Extension and Marathon County Master Gardeners have teamed up to help those not blessed with a green thumb learn to grow their own food. It’s called Pop-Up Produce Gardens, or PUP. The groups are donating more than 300 pots with soil and seeds to local schools in hopes they will start gardens in their own backyards.

“I’m hoping that they realize where their food comes from and that they, in turn, can do it themselves,” Faith Gokey, the chairman of the PUP Garden project said.

“Every package that they get is going to have radishes in it. But we’ve also got things like cucumbers and squash and beans and lettuce and spinach. So everybody will get a couple of packages of seeds that they can do whatever they want with, and we’re hoping to ‘grow gardeners’ as Melinda Myers would say,” Gokey laughed.

Gokey said this project is about way more than gardening though. For Gokey, the PUP gardens are all about fighting the food insecurity problem in Marathon County, starting with the youngest around.

“We have got to, as a country and community start coming together on some of these things. And this is the start,” Gokey said.

So far, three schools have teamed up with the PUP Gardens for when it gets warmer. When the time comes, Master Gardener volunteers will visit those schools to share their talents and act as mentors to the novice gardeners. Instruction sheets with gardening ‘need to knows’ and gardening hotlines will be given to all.

The PUP Gardens have also teamed up with local nursing homes to grow flowers when it gets warmer. This year, the Boys and Girls Club of Marathon County is set to paint up pots for the nursing homes for the flowers.

All of this was made possible thanks to countless donations from around the community. Thanks to widespread support, the project has received an excess of seeds.

The organization will hold a ‘Free Seeds’ stand at the Winter Market on Saturday, Feb. 6. Anyone is welcome to take seeds ranging from produce to flowers. All extras will go to gardens in underserviced communities.

