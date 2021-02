WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Kajara is a one-year-old mastiff mix who came to the Humane Society as a stray. She would be great as the only pet in a home, and cannot live with other dogs. She loves treats and gets very excited about them.

To learn more about Kajara, visit the humane society’s website www.catsndogs.org, or call 715-845-2810 to schedule a time to meet her.

