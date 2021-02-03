Advertisement

Oneida County cancels coronavirus testing due to weather

Oneida County Health Department
Oneida County Health Department(OCHD)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to inclement weather forecasted for Thursday, February 4, 2021, COVID-19 testing with the Wisconsin National Guard at Grace Foursquare Church will be cancelled.

OCHD will be working to contact individuals who had previously scheduled appointments for COVID-19 testing. OCHD apologizes for any inconvenience.

To read the latest information about COVID-19 check the Oneida County Health Department website (oneidacountypublichealth.org) or Facebook page (facebook.com/OneidaCountyHealthDepartment/), the Department of Health Services (DHS) website (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html).

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday - Snow on the way
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley
Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point graduated first black woman in 1960
UW-Stevens Point graduated first black woman in 1960
Pharmacies wait for COVID-19 vaccine as demand outpaces supply
Pharmacies wait for COVID-19 vaccine as demand outpaces supply
Many communities issue snow emergencies ahead of snow storm
Many communities issue snow emergencies ahead of snow storm
Smaller vaccination sites across Wisconsin are having trouble getting doses of the COVID-19...
Smaller, more rural COVID-19 vaccine providers struggle to get doses from state
Get ready for big changes coming up the next 24-48 hours
First Alert Weather Day Continues on Thursday due to Heavy Snow