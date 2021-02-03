Oneida County cancels coronavirus testing due to weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to inclement weather forecasted for Thursday, February 4, 2021, COVID-19 testing with the Wisconsin National Guard at Grace Foursquare Church will be cancelled.

OCHD will be working to contact individuals who had previously scheduled appointments for COVID-19 testing. OCHD apologizes for any inconvenience.

To read the latest information about COVID-19 check the Oneida County Health Department website (oneidacountypublichealth.org) or Facebook page (facebook.com/OneidaCountyHealthDepartment/), the Department of Health Services (DHS) website (https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html).

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.