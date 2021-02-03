Advertisement

Marshfield Common Council starts process to remove mayor

(WSAW)
By Austin LoGrande
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Common Council has voted to proceed with a public hearing to remove the city’s mayor, Bob McManus.

A discussion took place in closed session for a review of Fire and Police Commission members activities and procedures, and a review of a complaint filed related to the mayor.

The council also voted to authorize the President of the Council to hire legal representation during the investigation and hearing, as well as schedule a hearing date.

The council voted 9 to 0 with one person abstaining.

State law requires a 10-day notice must be given to the charged party before a hearing can start.

Online city documents did not list what the filed complaint was about.

This is a developing story.

