Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 30: Mr. 1000

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fresh off of his 1,000th point, Wisconsin Rapids star Dylan Lisitza had time to process the moment and what it means to him.

Noah Manderfeld talks with Lisitza about what was going through his head when he scored the special point. He also talks about what got Lisitza into basketball and the journey he took to where he is today.

If you have any episode ideas, you can email sports@wsaw.com

To see the other Hilight Zone episodes, you can go to this link.

