Advertisement

Granite Peak cancels Family Festival Events

The events were supposed to happen on February 6th & 7th
(WSAW)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak posted to Facebook on Tuesday announcing the cancellation of the scheduled Family Festival events for this weekend. The Ski Resort says that they will still be open on February 6th & 7th, but made the decision to cancel events geared towards children because of the extreme cold that is expected to move into the area.

Granite Peak will also postpone Little Legends ski lessons until the weekend after President’s Weekend, and will run for 3 consecutive weeks.

The next Family Festival is scheduled for March 6th & 7th.

WE WILL STILL OPEN BUT FAMILY FESTIVAL EVENTS - CANCELLED. Due to the extreme cold temperatures moving in on Friday we...

Posted by Granite Peak Ski Resort on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday - Snow on the way
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire

Latest News

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bucks looking to welcome fans at games later this month
Foster families are being stretched to their limits in Portage County as the area is...
Portage County in need of more foster parents
We’re learning more about how Wisconsin is doing with getting COVID-19 shots into people’s arms.
DHS explains lagging CDC data on COVID-19 vaccinations, preparation for variants