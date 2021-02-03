Granite Peak cancels Family Festival Events

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak posted to Facebook on Tuesday announcing the cancellation of the scheduled Family Festival events for this weekend. The Ski Resort says that they will still be open on February 6th & 7th, but made the decision to cancel events geared towards children because of the extreme cold that is expected to move into the area.

Granite Peak will also postpone Little Legends ski lessons until the weekend after President’s Weekend, and will run for 3 consecutive weeks.

The next Family Festival is scheduled for March 6th & 7th.

WE WILL STILL OPEN BUT FAMILY FESTIVAL EVENTS - CANCELLED. Due to the extreme cold temperatures moving in on Friday we... Posted by Granite Peak Ski Resort on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

