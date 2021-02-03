Advertisement

Gas leak injures 3, causes fire in Virginia

By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (Gray News) - Crews are working to extinguish a gas-fed fire in Virginia on Wednesday.

The fire erupted from a gas leak, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. Three workers were reportedly hurt and taken to the hospital; their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officials reported multiple cars were also set on fire as a result of the gas leak.

The gas company was also on scene, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reported, and were attempting to shut off the gas to extinguish the fire.

Further details about the incident are not available at this moment.

UPDATE 2:07pm: The gas company is one scene and working to access the main valve to shut off the gas in the line. This...

Posted by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, February 3, 2021

