First Alert Weather Day Continues Wednesday Night into Thursday due to Heavy Snow

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Some limited sunshine will return for Wednesday, as average temperatures will remain around 5° above average throughout Thursday as the next weather maker pushes in quickly Thursday morning.

Expect a mixture of rain and sleet to push into the area late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, with various forms of preslopitation possible by daybreak. Sleet, and some freezing rain will mix in throughout the morning hours, which will keep some of the snow lower for areas farther south compared to most of central and north central Wisconsin, where it will be a mainly sleet then snow event. Most areas will see all snow after the late morning hours, with heavy, wet snow to fall throughout Thursday afternoon and early evening. At this time, most areas will receive 5-7″ with some higher snow totals around Marathon County north and eastward.

Heavy, wet snow on the way for Thursday afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Windy and much colder conditions return Friday, with blowing and drifting of snow likely during that time. Traveling will not be recommended for all of Thursday, especially the afternoon and evening hours, with road conditions slowly improving throughout Friday morning.

The coldest weather of the season rolls in for the weekend and will look to stay around for the better part of a week or so. Temps will likely not get above 0° for the weekend and early next week, with bitterly cold overnight lows expected during that time and as cold as -25° in parts of the area. Wind chills will remain -20° to -30° during that time, with wind chills as cold as -40° during early morning hours.

Staying cold into mid February (WSAW)

