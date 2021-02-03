Advertisement

Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper among upcoming ‘Jeopardy!’ guest hosts

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CULVER CITY, Calif. (WMTV) - “Jeopardy!” has announced additional guests set to take the podium of the show later this season, following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November of 2020.

The guests hosts include Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta. As a part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice, the game show says.

The amount donated to the selected charities will equal the total winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whitaker and Mayim Bialik are also listed guest hosts for charity throughout the season. Benefiting charities and additional guest hosts are to be announced later in the season.

