DHS explains lagging CDC data on COVID-19 vaccinations, preparation for variants

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’re learning more about how Wisconsin is doing with getting COVID-19 shots into people’s arms.

The state says CDC data tracking their effort is lagging.

The Wisconsin DHS says to rely on data from the state, since they’re providing more accurate, up-to-date vaccine stats. They’re also taking different factors into account. They say it’s like comparing apples to oranges.

For example, the state says they’ve given over 578,000 doses of vaccine to Wisconsinites as of Tuesday. The CDC data puts that number much lower, at over 513,000 doses. DHS says that data will be fixed going forward to give the state better credit for its efforts.

“The discrepancies that we have collectively identified will be addressed both retroactively and going forward. We anticipate this will happen within the next week or so, and we’re glad that the work here in Wisconsin will be getting better recognition,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk.

She also says Wisconsin has the network built to make a rollout happen, but demand for vaccine continues to outpace the number of does they’re given. That means they’ve had to make difficult decisions to prioritize sending vaccines to providers who show they can get it out to the most people and giving fewer doses to smaller providers.

Wisconsin is also preparing for COVID-19 variants that are more contagious. DHS says there’s only been one case with a variant so far.

The potential for a COVID-19 variant to spread here means the vaccine rollout has to happen as quickly as possible.

DHS eventually wants 80% of Wisconsinites to get the vaccine. If only 40% have it, the variant could still spread.

“While we’re making great progress in vaccine, we’re nowhere near herd immunity yet. And we all, especially with these variants in place in the nation, need to assume they are or will be in Wisconsin soon,” said Willems Van Dijk.

She says they’ve asked labs around the state to look for the variant in people who have traveled recently or been around people who traveled.

DHS says they’re getting 70,000 doses a week and got an 18% bump in supply last week from Moderna.

