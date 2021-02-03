Advertisement

Bucks looking to welcome fans at games later this month

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigim says a plan has been submitted to the city
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to welcome fans back to Fiserv Forum soon, operating at up to 25 percent capacity at Bucks games later this month, according to Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigim.

Feigim announced Tuesday a plan has been submitted to the city.

“We’ve submitted a plan to the City of Milwaukee to allow up to 25 percent capacity at Bucks games starting later this month. We look forward to the City’s response and would be excited to welcome fans back to Fiserv Forum soon,” Feigin said in a statement.

