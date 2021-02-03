Advertisement

Bond set at $500K for brothers charged in business theft case

Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos
Mario and Moises Amezcua-Cardenas booking photos(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Bond has been set at $500,000 for two brothers accused of defrauding seven Wisconsin businesses out of a combined $285,000.

Mario Amezcua-Cardenas, 27 and Moises Amezcua-Cardena, 20 were charged separately in Marathon County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Davis Runde explained the thefts spanned two weeks.

Runde argued a high cash bond was necessary as they have ties outside the county. The brothers’ attorney said Mario Amezcua-Cardenas was born in Texas and they have family in the area.

Moises Amezcua-Cardenas is charged with two counts of theft and money laundering. Mario Amezcua-Cardenas is charged with five counts of theft and one count of money laundering.

The alleged business-victims are located in Rib Mountain, Merrill, West Allis, Stevens Point, Weston and Wausau.

Specific details were not released as their complaints have been sealed.

Clerical court appearances are scheduled for next week.

