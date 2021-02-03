Advertisement

3 Idaho National Guard members killed in helicopter crash

FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during...
FILE - A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Gaiziunai Training Area during the combined Lithuanian and U.S. training exercise at the Gaiziunai Training Area some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 7, 2015.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho Army National Guard pilots have died after their Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Boise during a training flight.

Col. Christopher Burt said the helicopter was last contacted at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night while it was on a routine training flight. The UH-60 Black Hawk’s emergency transmitter locator was activated about 15 minutes later.

Search and rescue crews found the wreckage just after midnight Wednesday morning near a mountain named Lucky Peak.

The names of the pilots killed in the crash were not immediately released so officials could notify their relatives.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall Forecast
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday - Snow on the way
Jovanni Frausto was shot and killed at the Fox River Mall. His family remembers him as "a good...
GoFundMe set up to cover funeral expenses for mall shooting victim, second victim out of hospital
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Hunting group sues to force Wisconsin wolf hunt
Hunter Kahn, 20, was one of the many people on Reddit who recently helped propel GameStop stock...
Young man cashes in on GameStop stock, buys Nintendo Switches for children’s hospital

Latest News

The Justice Department noted in its filing that it was voluntarily dismissing the action, filed...
Justice Department drops its Yale discrimination lawsuit
An Alabama man has died after he was diagnosed with the COVID-19 variant from the U.K.
Father in Alabama diagnosed with COVID variant passes away
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
A 10-year-old boy and his friend help some essential hospital employees get home to their...
Boy, 10, cleans snow off cars for hospital staff
This year the UW-Extension and Marathon County Master Gardeners are working together to make...
Pop-Up-Produce Gardens to teach the importance of growing your own food