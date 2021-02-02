YMCA launches free program to get community moving

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After months of sitting around the house, it’s easy to lose motivation and forget about taking care of yourself. But staff at the YMCA want people to return to healthy habits and have launched a new program to help them do so.

The Stevens Point YMCA and YMCAs nationwide are encouraging people to re-focus themselves, and get moving again through a free six-week program named the “RESET challenge”.

“The intention of the RESET challenge is truly that-- It’s a reset. We have all been doing things differently. The pandemic has affected all of us differently, and so we thought this was really a great way for people to reset, start over, focus on themselves, and move forward,” Sharon Johnson the CEO of the Stevens Point YMCA said.

Through the challenge, people are pushed to get moving 30 minutes a day, five days a week. Participants will receive two to three texts or emails a week sharing words of encouragement, workout routines, and weekly challenges. Free t-shirts will be given to those who participate.

Johnson said the best part about the challenge is that you don’t have to be a YMCA member to participate. This challenge encourages all people to get moving whether that’s at home, at the gym, or through little chores around the house.

“It’s that unique opportunity to fulfill a goal that you have set for yourself in a very simple way. It’s not overwhelming. It’s not a huge lofty goal, and it’s something very simple,” Johnson said.

The challenge started on Feb. 1 and will run for six weeks. To sign up click here or search ‘RESET’ on the YMCA website.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.