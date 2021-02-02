Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 29: From State Titles to Serving Her Country

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2017, Maggie Plaza was celebrating a state title with the Central Wisconsin Storm. Little did she know, her future had much more in store. In May, Plaza will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

In this podcast, Noah Manderfeld talks with Plaza about her journey from wanting to play hockey at the college level to joining the ROTC program at Marquette. Lieutenant Colonel Ioannis Kiriazis about her development at Marquette. She describes graduating and joining the Army as “just like winning a state title.”

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

