WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 29: From State Titles to Serving Her Country

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In 2017, Maggie Plaza was celebrating a state title with the Central Wisconsin Storm. Little did she know, her future had much more in store. In May, Plaza will be commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

In this podcast, Noah Manderfeld talks with Plaza about her journey from wanting to play hockey at the college level to joining the ROTC program at Marquette. Lieutenant Colonel Ioannis Kiriazis about her development at Marquette. She describes graduating and joining the Army as “just like winning a state title.”

If you have any episode ideas, email sports@wsaw.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.