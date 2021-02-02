UW Extension offers program to identify mental illness

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Mental health-related issues are on the rise during the pandemic, that’s why knowing how to help people struggling is more important now than ever.

All University of Wisconsin-Madison Extensions are offering free Mental Health First Aider programs for you to learn how to identify and help struggling people.

“I can’t stress enough, everyone and anyone should take this,” Mental Health Counselor and program participant Christine Nicklaus said.

Nicklaus took the six-hour-long mental health first aid program this past year, she’s a mental health professional herself but learned so much more than what she already knew.

“It emphasizes what I also need to be sharing with all of my folks, I need to remember that part of my role is to help educate other people,” Nicklaus said.

She said getting help for mental health is often downplayed and needs attention immediately, much like a physical injury.

The mental health first aider program is for everyone to learn how to help those when times are tough.

“Mental health has been around forever and we’ve kind of had our blinders on to it, things like the pandemic again have only complicated those issues,” Marinette County UW-Madison Extension Health and Well-Being Educator Stephanie Nault said.

The program helps train people to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness or substance abuse.

“Maybe you, yourself are dealing with challenges, but it’s in case too if anybody around you is also experiencing challenges within their lifetime,” Nault said.

Nault said mental illness impacts all ages and can worsen over time. To date, one in five people live with a mental health condition, and about 123 die each day by suicide while nearly 60% of Wisconsin youth have experienced a mental health condition in the past year.

“Mental health and struggles and thoughts of suicide and things like that are so on the rise, I mean if there was ever a time to take this program, now is it,” Nicklaus said.

There are three different curriculums to help all age levels including youth, adult, and teen programs.

If you’re interested in joining a training session, be sure to follow the link to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.