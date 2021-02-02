Advertisement

The most unique Heart Health Month in history

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - February is Heart Health Month when we recognize the critical problems associated with heart disease. In a normal year, heart disease kills more people than all of the cancers combined. This year, with the pandemic raging, doctors know that heart attacks aren’t taking a break for COVID-19, even though fewer people are visiting emergency rooms. In fact, cardiovascular health remains a top public health priority and health experts are finding that COVID-19 can even cause serious heart and lung damage for some people. That makes it more important than ever for everyone to do what they can to maintain heart health during these challenging times.

Just in time for Heart Health Month, Dr. Tiffany Sizemore, one of the top cardiologists in the nation, joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday to share timely information about some great products that promote heart health.

HEART HEALTH FACTS EVERYONE SHOULD KNOW:

·         Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined

·         Heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas, Texas

·         83% believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren’t motivated to do anything

·         72% of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease

