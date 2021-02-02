Advertisement

Suspect in custody after 6 killed, including 5 children, in Okla.

Police said a person with a gun taken into custody after six people, including five children,...
Police said a person with a gun taken into custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say one person is custody after six people, including five children, were killed in Oklahoma.

Police say officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday of multiple people shot at a home in Muskogee, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Once there, officers found one man and four children dead, and fifth child died at a Tulsa hospital.

Police say one person who was at the home with a gun is in custody, but few details have been released.

A woman was also taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police locate a car believed to be connected to the shooting at the Fox River Mall. Feb. 1, 2021
Car in Fox River Mall shooting investigation found in Oshkosh; suspect search continues
Tomahawk man stopped for speeding twice-- just minutes apart
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Crews respond to fire at 700 block of West Street in Edgar on Feb. 1, 2021
Crews investigating cause of Edgar house fire
UPDATE: 1 dead after Fox River Mall shooting

Latest News

Records dating to the late 1800s show Punxsutawney Phil has predicted longer winters more than...
A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, at the Del Norte...
Study: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine appears safe, effective
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies
YMCA Reset Challenge
YMCA Reset Challenge