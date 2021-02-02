Summerfest 2021 moves from June to September

MILWAUKEE Wis. (WSAW) - Summerfest is moving from its original June 2021 dates to September.

Organizers say it is to give health professionals more time to vaccinate the general public. Events are planned for September 2 - 4, 9 - 11 and 16 - 18.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” a media release stated.

Valid Summerfest 2020 and 2021 general admission tickets issued to date may be redeemed during the new September dates. Refunds on Summerfest admission tickets purchased via Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster are available. Information regarding how to get a refund on festival admission tickets, as well as information regarding concert tickets for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater can be found at Summerfest.com

