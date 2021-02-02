Advertisement

Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named Big Ten First Star of the Week

Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against...
Wisconsin's Cole Caufield (8) during the third period of an NCAA college hockey game against Arizona State Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Madison, Wis. Arizona State won 8-5. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has been named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week for the second time this season.

Caufield potted four goals this weekend against Michigan State. The sophomore tacked on three assists, as well. Caufield has a ten-game point streak (nine goals, 10 assists). He also has a five-game goal streak (seven goals).

This is his third career weekly award and his second of the season.

