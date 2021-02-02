Stevens Point native Cole Caufield named Big Ten First Star of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point native Cole Caufield has been named the Big Ten’s First Star of the Week for the second time this season.

Caufield potted four goals this weekend against Michigan State. The sophomore tacked on three assists, as well. Caufield has a ten-game point streak (nine goals, 10 assists). He also has a five-game goal streak (seven goals).

This is his third career weekly award and his second of the season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.